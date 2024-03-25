"Kung Fu Panda 4" Tops China's Box Office Chart
Umer Jamshaid Published March 25, 2024 | 11:40 AM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) Animated film "Kung Fu Panda 4" topped the daily box office chart of the Chinese mainland on Sunday, data from the China Movie Data Information Network showed.
As the latest installment of the popular animation franchise, "Kung Fu Panda 4" generated a daily revenue of 35.
13 million Yuan (about 4.95 million U.S. Dollars).
Action crime film "The Pig, the Snake and the Pigeon" came in second place with a daily box office earning of 15.71 million yuan.
It was followed by the Hollywood sci-fi film "Dune: Part Two," which amassed 10.53 million yuan in box office revenue on Sunday.
Sunday's box office earnings totaled 92.09 million yuan.
