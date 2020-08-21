UrduPoint.com
Kushtau Hill In Russia's Bashkortostan To Get Protected Status - Regional Head

UFA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st August, 2020) The Kushtau shihan (hill) in Russia's Republic of Bashkortostan will be given status of a specially protected natural area, and the Bashkir Soda Company (BSC) will not conduct mining there, Bashkortostan head Radiy Khabirov pledged on Friday at a meeting with locals.

"I have already said that the hill will not be mined if we do not find compromise.

The story around Kushtau and the BSC brings destabilization to our republic. So, I have such an offer: coordination talks should be convened within two weeks, we should hold consultations and find a solution. If you do not find a solution, I will submit documents on September 4 ... to give Kushtau the specially protected area status. The story is closed. Mining is not possible," Khabirov said in the wake of the rallies.

