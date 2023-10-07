Open Menu

Kuwait Minister Of Information Visits Riyadh International Book Fair

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 07, 2023 | 01:10 PM

Riyadh, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2023) The State of Kuwait’s Minister of Information and Minister of Endowments and Islamic Affairs Abdurrahman Al-Mutairi visited on Saturday the 2023 Riyadh International Book Fair accompanied by Minister of Media Salman bin Yousef Al-Dosari.

Al-Mutairi and his accompanying delegation toured the book fair at the King Saud University, where more than 1,800 publishing houses from 32 countries are showcasing their publications.

The Kuwaiti minister was briefed about the book fair and the activities, cultural programs, seminars and poetic nights organized on its sidelines.

