Open Menu

Large Fire Erupted On Brunot Island In Pennsylvania On July 24 - Pittsburgh City Office

Umer Jamshaid Published July 25, 2023 | 08:04 PM

Large Fire Erupted on Brunot Island in Pennsylvania on July 24 - Pittsburgh City Office

A large fire erupted on Brunot Island in Pennsylvania on Monday evening as a result of a failure of a specialized transformer at the Duquesne Light facility, the Pittsburgh city office said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) A large fire erupted on Brunot Island in Pennsylvania on Monday evening as a result of a failure of a specialized transformer at the Duquesne Light facility, the Pittsburgh city office said.

"Just after 8 p.m.

on July 24, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, EMS and police responded to a large fire caused by the failure of a specialized transformer at a Duquesne Light facility on Brunot Island," the Pittsburgh city office said in a press release on Tuesday.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire managed to extinguish the fire and douse it with additional water to cool down the site overnight, the release said.

As a result of the incident, the Norfolk Southern Rail line, crossing the Ohio River, had to be temporarily closed and has been since reopened, the release added.

The authorities said no members of the crew at the facility or first responders were injured in the incident, according to the release.

Related Topics

Injured Fire Police Water Norfolk Pittsburgh SITE July P

Recent Stories

Commissioner Sibi for emergency steps to avoid rai ..

Commissioner Sibi for emergency steps to avoid rain-related losses

14 seconds ago
 ICC bans India women's cricket captain for two mat ..

ICC bans India women's cricket captain for two matches

3 minutes ago
 IMF Hopes World Entered Final Stage of Inflationar ..

IMF Hopes World Entered Final Stage of Inflationary Cycle - Chief Economist

3 minutes ago
 Belarus Appealed to BRICS for Admission in Group i ..

Belarus Appealed to BRICS for Admission in Group in May - Foreign Ministry

3 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi Residents Office, JETRO collaborate to p ..

Abu Dhabi Residents Office, JETRO collaborate to promote attraction of specialis ..

7 minutes ago
 Four shot dead, two injured

Four shot dead, two injured

3 minutes ago
China's BRI to build connectivity, cooperation acr ..

China's BRI to build connectivity, cooperation across main economic corridors: S ..

3 minutes ago
 ANF Balochistan recovers 158 kg drugs

ANF Balochistan recovers 158 kg drugs

10 minutes ago
 Rs 317m being spent on research centre to promote ..

Rs 317m being spent on research centre to promote shrimp, fish farming

10 minutes ago
 Court summons PTI chief to record statement in Tos ..

Court summons PTI chief to record statement in Toshakhana case

10 minutes ago
 Chief Engineer Irrigation visits Head Panjnad, Hea ..

Chief Engineer Irrigation visits Head Panjnad, Head Islam to monitor flood situa ..

7 minutes ago
 Putin Hopes Russia's GDP Will Grow by 2% in 2023, ..

Putin Hopes Russia's GDP Will Grow by 2% in 2023, Recovering From Fall of 2022

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World