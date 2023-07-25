Large Fire Erupted on Brunot Island in Pennsylvania on July 24 - Pittsburgh City Office

A large fire erupted on Brunot Island in Pennsylvania on Monday evening as a result of a failure of a specialized transformer at the Duquesne Light facility, the Pittsburgh city office said

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) A large fire erupted on Brunot Island in Pennsylvania on Monday evening as a result of a failure of a specialized transformer at the Duquesne Light facility, the Pittsburgh city office said.

"Just after 8 p.m.

on July 24, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire, EMS and police responded to a large fire caused by the failure of a specialized transformer at a Duquesne Light facility on Brunot Island," the Pittsburgh city office said in a press release on Tuesday.

The Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire managed to extinguish the fire and douse it with additional water to cool down the site overnight, the release said.

As a result of the incident, the Norfolk Southern Rail line, crossing the Ohio River, had to be temporarily closed and has been since reopened, the release added.

The authorities said no members of the crew at the facility or first responders were injured in the incident, according to the release.