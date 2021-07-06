Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 3.98 million, over 184 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 20:30 GMT Monday, the number of cases globally is 184,009,561, including 3,980,213 fatalities.

Coronavirus vaccine trials do not carry any risks for adolescents, they will be inoculated with a special reduced dose of the drug, Alexander Rumyantsev, the chief external expert in pediatric hematology of the Russian Health Ministry and the director of the Rogachev center, told Sputnik.

A test batch of Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V was produced in Mexico, the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) said.

Three million people in Moscow have received the first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

Belarus has stopped negotiations with the manufacturers of AstraZeneca and Pfizer vaccines against the coronavirus, First Deputy Health Minister Elena Bogdan told state media.

The Ukrainian Health Ministry announced that it had authorized the Johnson & Johnson's single-dose coronavirus vaccine for emergency use in the country.

The coronavirus vaccine currently being developed by French pharma giant Sanofi is expected to rolled out in December when its phase 3 clinical trials must have been completed, Olivier Bogillot, the company's president, told the France Inter radio broadcaster.

Three large companies in Madrid ” Accion, Banco Santander, and El Corte Ingles ” began to vaccinate people against COVID-19, said the Spanish Confederation of Employers' Organizations (CEOE), which has concluded an agreement with the local government.

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett chaired a meeting with security and health officials, tasking the health ministry with conducting two major studies that should assist the country in making informed decisions about COVID-19 vaccines.

More than half of the population of Uruguay has received both doses of vaccines against COVID-19, Health Minister Daniel Salinas announced.

Russia recorded 24,353 COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 5,635,294, the federal response center said. Moscow confirmed 6,557 daily infections.

US President Joe Biden has congratulated Americans on the 4th of July, stressing that vaccination needs to continue in order for the United States to beat the coronavirus, particularly new variants such as the Delta strain.

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that COVID-19 cases in the United Kingdom could reach 50,000 per day within coming days as he confirmed that the government was planning to go ahead with the final stage of its roadmap out of lockdown and lift all restrictions by July 19.

More than 150 Russian tourists who tested positive for COVID-19 upon their arrival in Cuba are now waiting for new coronavirus test results, Russian Consul General in Cuba Nana Mgeladze told Sputnik.

Over 620 medical workers across two hospitals in Australia's Sydney have been put on quarantine after coming into contact with an unvaccinated student nurse who worked at the two medical facilities while being infected with COVID-19, The Guardian reported.

The Chinese city of Ruili on the border with Myanmar went into lockdown on Monday after health authorities reported three new locally transmitted cases of COVID-19.

South Korea will severely punish everyone who violates the country's COVID-19 lockdown measures, including participants of unauthorized protests, President Moon Jae-in said.

Damage to the Russian economy as a result of COVID-19 amounted to nearly 1 trillion rubles (about $13.6 billion) last year, the Russian public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said in a report obtained by Sputnik.

Transport for London (TfL), the agency responsible for the city's transportation system, said that restricted movement due to the pandemic has dropped its advertising revenue by 100 million Pounds ($138 million) as the numbers of people commuting decrease, The Guardian reported.

The Tokyo metropolitan government is considering taking the entire 15-day Olympic torch relay off pubic roads as coronavirus cases continue to rise, media said.