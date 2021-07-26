UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Latest On Coronavirus

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 26th July 2021 | 12:40 AM

Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus in the world tops 4.1 million, over 194 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

As of 19:30 GMT Sunday, the number of cases globally is 194,009,282, including 4,156,725 fatalities. As many as 3.84 billion vaccine doses have been administered to date.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that avoiding vaccination was a demonstration of "irresponsibility," with his statement coming shortly after large-scale protests erupted in the country against the health passes and compulsory vaccination for some professions.

Japanese company Shionogi begins human trials of its once-a-day pill for coronavirus disease patients, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Russia registered 24,072 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 23,947 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,126,541, the Federal response center said.

India has confirmed 39,742 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 31,371,901, the country's ministry of health and family welfare said.

The share of positive coronavirus test results at the Tokyo Olympics currently stands at 0.02 percent, spokesman of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Mark Adams said.

The French upper house adopted a milder version of a bill on a wider use of the sanitary passes in the wake of nationwide protests against COVID-19 restrictions.

The Greek police said it had deployed water cannons and tear gas to disperse people protesting against mandatory COVID-19 vaccination in Athens.

At least four police officers were injured and six people were detained during anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine demonstrations in London, Commander Catherine Roper, the Metropolitan Police crime prevention, inclusion and engagement lead, said.

Seventy-one people protesting against COVID-19 restrictions were detained in France on Saturday, media reported, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The UK government could be facing decades-long financial risks linked to its quick response to the COVID-19 pandemic, lawmakers said in a report.

Related Topics

Injured World Police Water France Company London Athens Tokyo Lead United Kingdom Gas Sunday Olympics International Olympic Committee Family Media From Government Share Billion Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

17th Liwa Date Festival concludes today

3 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development kicks off Summer ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Electricity, Water and Gas installs 4 dist ..

4 hours ago

UAEFA to host Sudanese Football Team training camp

4 hours ago

RTA changes ferry schedules as of 25th July

5 hours ago

Dubai hosted 270 local, international sporting eve ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.