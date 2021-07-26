Latest on Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2021) The death toll from the coronavirus in the world tops 4.1 million, over 194 million cases of infection were detected, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.

As of 19:30 GMT Sunday, the number of cases globally is 194,009,282, including 4,156,725 fatalities. As many as 3.84 billion vaccine doses have been administered to date.

French President Emmanuel Macron said that avoiding vaccination was a demonstration of "irresponsibility," with his statement coming shortly after large-scale protests erupted in the country against the health passes and compulsory vaccination for some professions.

Japanese company Shionogi begins human trials of its once-a-day pill for coronavirus disease patients, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Russia registered 24,072 COVID-19 cases over the past 24 hours, up from 23,947 the day before, taking the overall tally to 6,126,541, the Federal response center said.

India has confirmed 39,742 new cases of the coronavirus over the past 24 hours, with the total number of those infected having reached 31,371,901, the country's ministry of health and family welfare said.

The share of positive coronavirus test results at the Tokyo Olympics currently stands at 0.02 percent, spokesman of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) Mark Adams said.

The French upper house adopted a milder version of a bill on a wider use of the sanitary passes in the wake of nationwide protests against COVID-19 restrictions.

The Greek police said it had deployed water cannons and tear gas to disperse people protesting against mandatory COVID-19 vaccination in Athens.

At least four police officers were injured and six people were detained during anti-lockdown and anti-vaccine demonstrations in London, Commander Catherine Roper, the Metropolitan Police crime prevention, inclusion and engagement lead, said.

Seventy-one people protesting against COVID-19 restrictions were detained in France on Saturday, media reported, citing the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

The UK government could be facing decades-long financial risks linked to its quick response to the COVID-19 pandemic, lawmakers said in a report.