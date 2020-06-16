Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 434,000, over 7.97 million cases of infection were detected, and over 3.81 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 21.00 GMT Monday, the number of people infected globally is 7,973,302, of them 434,793 died.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 2,107,632, including 116,029 fatalities and 561,816 recoveries.

More than 100 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Beijing after an extended period with no cases, the origins of the new outbreak are being investigated, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the head of the World Health Organization, said.

Chinese authorities have declared martial law in the city of Baoding, Hebei province, amid the new COVID-19 cluster at the Xinfadi, the largest wholesale market in Beijing.

France's health situation has improved, as the spread of the coronavirus appears to be slowing down, however, the infection is still circulating so it is important to remain vigilant, French Health Minister Olivier Veran said.

Chilean President Sebastian Pinera decided to extend the state of emergency effective in the country due to the COVID-19 pandemic for additional three months, the country's government said.

The authorities of the Pakistani province of Punjab will impose a complete coronavirus-related lockdown in the worst-affected areas of the provincial capital city of Lahore in an attempt to curb the spread of COVID-19, Health Minister Yasmin Rashid said.

The next Oscars awards ceremony will be delayed until April 25, 2021, due to the ongoing pandemic, the academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences said. The upcoming Oscars was originally set to take place on February 28, 2021.

The UN General Assembly, which is scheduled for September, could see a mix of virtual and physical attendance, Secretary-General spokesperson Farhan Haq said.

The United Nations is also considering to shift to pre-recorded messages by the heads of state for the high-level session planned for September 22-30, as opposed to in-person presentations.

Qatar Petroleum (QP) has slashed 800 jobs amid ongoing turbulence in the global energy sector, Saudi Arabia's Al-Arabiya reported, citing sources.

US President Donald Trump is determined not to shut down the US economy again over the coronavirus epidemic amid a spike in new infections in the United States, White House Economic Adviser Larry Kudlow said.

French doctors are helping Armenia to treat coronavirus patients in the country's three main clinics, Armenian Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has delivered equipment and other medical supplies needed to fight the outbreak of the deadly COVID-19 disease to 88 countries and is calling on its member states to further contribute to this cause, IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi said.

German Economy Ministry announced purchase of a 23 percent stake in CureVac, a local company that the United States reportedly tried to buy to secure exclusive access to a candidate vaccine for the new coronavirus.

The US food and Drug Administration (FDA) said in an alert that it had revoked the emergency use of hydroxychloroquine, the drug touted by President Donald Trump as an effective treatment for COVID-19.

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) launched an initiative to use nuclear technology to prepare the world for the next pandemic. The project, called ZODIAC, will help countries use nuclear-derived techniques for rapid detection of pathogens that cause transboundary animal diseases that kill some 2.7 million people every year, the release said.

Japan is introducing tighter foreign investment regulations in the country's medical industry, including pharmaceutics and medical equipment, in a move to sustain domestic control over advanced technologies, the Kyodo news agency reported, citing the country's finance ministry.