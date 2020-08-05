Latest on Coronavirus

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th August, 2020) The death toll from the coronavirus infection in the world topped 695,000, over 18.3 million cases of infection were detected, and almost 11 million of those patients were cured, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University, which tracks and compiles data from Federal and local authorities, media and other sources.

As of 19:30 GMT Tuesday, the number of people infected globally is 18,364,694, of them 695,848 died.

The United States still has the highest case count in the world, with 4,742,277, including 156,133 fatalities and 1,513,446 recoveries.

Germany appears to be at the beginning of a second wave of COVID-19 infections, the head of the Institute of Microbiology and Virology at the Brandenburg Medical School, Prof. Frank T. Hufert, told Sputnik.

UK scientists have warned that a second wave of coronavirus could be more than twice the size of the first if no effective testing and contact tracing system is in place before schools reopening in September.

Japanese Health Minister Kato Katsunobu has warned of the possibility of another nationwide state of emergency in case of a new surge of the coronavirus, the NHK broadcaster reported.

Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Japan was allowing entry to foreign nationals who teach at private schools despite a strict ban on most international entrants amid the pandemic.

Italian migrant services have begun transferring recently arrived migrants to specially outfitted ships where they will wait out their COVID-19 mandatory quarantine, media reported.

The coronavirus pandemic has prompted the largest educational disruption in history that has affected more than 1 billion school students worldwide, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres said. The pandemic shuttered classrooms in 160 nations, a generational catastrophe that threatens to undo decades of efforts to ease entrenched social inequalities, Guterres said.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) said that commodity exporting and tourism-dependent nations would see current account deficits in 2020 due to the COVID-19 crisis although global imbalances may shrink.

The launch date of freight traffic on the Russia-China international bridge via the Amur river depends on the coronavirus situation in both countries, the regional Economic Development Ministry in Russia's Amur Region told Sputnik.

LGBTQ people of color have endured disproportionately more negative economic consequences from the coronavirus pandemic, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation (HRC) said.

The World Health Organization (WHO) will further play the central role in the global fight against the coronavirus pandemic despite Washington's decision to withdraw from the organization, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said.

The United Nations and its humanitarian partners launched a $122 million appeal to aid Philippine efforts to battle the COVID-19 crisis, spokesman Farhan Haq told reporters.

All volunteers who are participating in clinical trials of a vaccine against COVID-19 produced by Russia's Vector virology research center are in good health and have reported no complications after they received the vaccine, Russia's health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said.

The coronavirus vaccine will not initially be available for children in Russia, as it should first go through a full cycle of trials on adults, the director of the Gamaleya Scientific Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, Alexander Gintsburg, told Sputnik.

The World Health Organization (WHO) considers reports of a Russian vaccine against COVID-19 "great news," but it is important to go through all stages of the research and trials, WHO spokesman Christian Lindmeier said.

Four out of 106 patients administered remdesivir to treat COVID-19 in South Korea have experienced side effects, such as enlarged liver and a skin rash, the Yonhap news agency reported, citing the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

The Vietnamese capital of Hanoi has run out of rapid test systems for detecting COVID-19, with the city authorities asking residents to independently monitor symptoms of the disease, Nguyen Khac Hien, the head of the capital's Health Department, said.