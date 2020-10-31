UrduPoint.com
Law Enforcement Agencies Detain 2nd Person Who Contacted Nice Attacker - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 12 seconds ago Sat 31st October 2020 | 02:00 AM

PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st October, 2020) Law enforcement agencies detained the second person who had contact with the perpetrator of the attack in Nice, the BFMTV broadcaster reported, citing sources close to the investigation.

Earlier in the day, the first person was detained as part of the investigation.

On Thursday morning, a man stabbed people at the Notre Dame church in Nice. Three people were killed. The attacker was quickly detained. During the arrest, he was wounded. Nice Mayor Christian Estrosi said the attacker did not stop repeating "Allahu Akbar." The attack is being investigated by the anti-terrorism department of the prosecutor's office, which confirmed that the attacker, born in Tunisia in 1999, had arrived in the country via the Italian island of Lampedusa.

