Leaders of 2 More Dutch Parties Announce Their Intention to Leave Politics - Reports

THE HAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2023) Two more leaders of political parties in the Netherlands - Sylvana Simons, the leader of the left-wing BIJ1 party, and Farid Azarkan, who heads the center-left DENK party - have announced their intention to retire from politics, Dutch media reported on Monday.

Simons told the Volkskrant newspaper that she would not run in the November 22 parliamentary elections as leader of the BIJ1 party due to the departure from the party of two of its members. In 2021, her party won only one seat in the lower house of the country's parliament, the House of Representatives.

Azarkan, in turn, said that he was confident that without him, DENK would achieve a solid result in the elections, the NL Times newspaper reported. His party currently has three seats in the House of Representatives.

The Dutch government collapsed on July 7 after a final meeting on solving the problem of the migrant crisis in the country. The parties that make up the coalition government failed to reach a consensus on measures to reduce the influx of migrants. After the failure of the negotiations, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte, who also leads the People's Party for Freedom and Democracy, filed a petition for the resignation of his government to the King of the Netherlands and announced his intention to retire from politics.

In addition, Dutch Foreign Minister Wopke Hoekstra, who heads the Christian Democratic Appeal party, and Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Sigrid Kaag, who leads the Democrats 66 party, announced their resignation.