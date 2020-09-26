Lebanon detains man over four slain soldiers

Lebanon's army said Friday it had detained a suspect in the killing earlier this month of four soldiers during a raid

Beirut (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2020 ) :Lebanon's army said Friday it had detained a suspect in the killing earlier this month of four soldiers during a raid.

The soldiers were killed while trying to detain Khaled al-Tallawi, allegedly responsible for the August 21 murder of two police officers and the son of the mayor in the northern village of Kaftoun.

Tallawi opened fire and lobbed a hand grenade after soldiers raided his home in the Beddawi area, near the northern port city of Tripoli, late on September 13.

Three soldiers were killed at the scene while another died later of his wounds.

Tallawi, who the army at the time said headed a "militant cell", was eventually shot dead.