Open Menu

Lehecka, Ostapenko Win Adelaide Titles Ahead Of Australian Open

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 13, 2024 | 04:20 PM

Lehecka, Ostapenko win Adelaide titles ahead of Australian Open

Adelaide, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2024) Latvia's Jelena Ostapenko and young Czech Jiri Lehecka completed the perfect build-up to the Australian Open on Saturday by claiming the Adelaide International titles.

Big-hitting Lehecka bounced back from losing the first set to beat Briton Jack Draper and claim a maiden ATP Tour crown 4-6, 6-4, 6-3.

Sixth seed Ostapenko surged back into the world's top 10 for the first time since 2018 by beating Russian Daria Kasatkina 6-3, 6-2 for a seventh WTA Tour title.

She won the first set and broke to start the second but had trouble closing out victory, taking four match points to get the job done in 76 minutes.

"This is great, I had some really tough matches this week," said former French Open champion Ostapenko after collecting her first title since Dubai in 2022.

"I enjoyed every moment of playing here. I can't wait to come back, it's so nice to be in Australia."

Britain's Draper started well but his level began to suffer as Lehecka took charge in a championship match lasting 2hr 8mins.

"It's so emotional to win my first title here," Lehecka said after a battle of the 22-year-olds. "I'm super excited.

"It feels amazing, it's a dream come true for me. I always wanted to win a trophy, so it's even better that I won it here in Adelaide.

"I'm happy for the win. This is a great way to start the year."

Lehecka will rise three spots to a career-high 23 in the world on Monday, with the victory making him the first Czech to claim an ATP title since Jiri Vesely in Pune in 2020.

"This is what I train for," Draper said.

"Jiri played incredible tennis and won his first title, the same thing I was trying for.

"He deserved it, he was the better player today. This is my second year here and I went one farther than my semi-final last year."

str/mp/pbt

Related Topics

Tennis World Australia Russia Dubai Job Young Adelaide Nice Pune Same Latvia 2018 2020 Australian Open From Top

Recent Stories

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar’s family attacked i ..

PTI Chairman Barrister Gohar’s family attacked in Islamabad

17 minutes ago
 Saudi Arabia announces commencement of operational ..

Saudi Arabia announces commencement of operational activities for this year's Ha ..

31 minutes ago
 This is the time to save the state, not politics, ..

This is the time to save the state, not politics, national interests should be t ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan’s IT Sector Revenue goes up by 13%

Pakistan’s IT Sector Revenue goes up by 13%

3 hours ago
 Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pak ..

Josh Clarkson ruled out of T20I series against Pakistan

4 hours ago
 PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats

PML-N introduces eight new candidates for NA seats

4 hours ago
ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting can ..

ECP will allot electoral symbols to contesting candidates today

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 January 2024

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 January 2024

8 hours ago
 El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

El Nino could make 2024 hotter than record 2023

17 hours ago
 National polio immunization campaign concludes

National polio immunization campaign concludes

17 hours ago
 Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

Russian inflation unexpectedly slows in December

17 hours ago

More Stories From World