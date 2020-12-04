UrduPoint.com
Light Aircraft Makes Night-time Landing On US Highway

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 03:23 PM

Light aircraft makes night-time landing on US highway

A light aircraft has made a dramatic emergency landing on an interstate as cars cruised down the highway at night

Chicago (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :A light aircraft has made a dramatic emergency landing on an interstate as cars cruised down the highway at night.

Video footage posted on Twitter by the Minnesota Department of Transportation showed the pilot touch down while traveling at the same speed as vehicles ahead and behind.

The single-propellor plane appeared to have suffered an engine failure, the Ramsey County Deputy's Federation said on Facebook, alongside images of the craft smashed into the hood of an SUV.

No one was injured in the accident on Wednesday night on Interstate 35 -- a major highway in the Minneapolis-area city of Arden Hills -- the federation said.

The road was blocked for several hours but reopened to traffic on Thursday morning, local reports said.

