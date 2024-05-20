London Court Set To Rule On Julian Assange Extradition
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 02:30 PM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange could find out on Monday whether he has won a reprieve in his last-ditch legal battle to avoid extradition from Britain to the United States.
The 52-year-old Australian is seeking permission to appeal against a ruling allowing him to be sent to face a US trial on espionage charges, after a long-running court saga.
Two London High Court judges handling Assange's request adjourned the case in March, asking US government lawyers to give "satisfactory assurances" about free speech protections and that he would not face the death penalty if convicted.
Those submissions are expected to be presented at a hearing on Monday, and the judges could rule immediately afterwards.
If successful, Assange will be able to go back to domestic UK courts.
If he loses, Assange could be swiftly extradited after a five-year legal battle that has pitted the Washington and London governments against free-speech campaigners.
Assange's only hope would then be to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights, which could order a stay on the extradition if it decides there are "exceptional circumstances".
It would also require London to accept the order. This is uncertain because of a separate dispute with the European court which blocked the government's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.
Dozens of Assange supporters gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice in central London early Monday, many wearing T-shirts bearing Assange's face.
"This man's life is at stake," 83-year-old sculptor Jenny West told AFP.
"He represents all other journalists, it's a pressing humanitarian situation," she added.
Recent Stories
Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is
Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases
Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab
Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations
Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024
Football: Scottish Premiership table
'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'
UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation
More Stories From World
-
China warns after Lai inauguration that Taiwan independence is 'dead end'44 seconds ago
-
Hamas mourns Raisi death, hails his 'support for Palestinian resistance'59 seconds ago
-
Spain demands Milei public apology for 'corrupt wife' comment21 minutes ago
-
Tokyo stocks end higher31 minutes ago
-
Russian jailed for 25 years over army office arson bid31 minutes ago
-
Migrant rescuers defiant in face of Italy crackdown31 minutes ago
-
Turkey says 'deeply saddened' by Iran president's death51 minutes ago
-
Putin says Iran's Raisi was an 'outstanding' leader51 minutes ago
-
African Union 'strongly condemns' DRCongo coup bid1 hour ago
-
Egypt's Sisi expresses 'great sadness and grief' after Raisi death1 hour ago
-
Guardiola casts doubt over long-term Man City future1 hour ago
-
Malaysia PM Anwar says 'deeply saddened' by Raisi death2 hours ago