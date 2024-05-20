Open Menu

London Court Set To Rule On Julian Assange Extradition

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2024 | 02:30 PM

London court set to rule on Julian Assange extradition

London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange could find out on Monday whether he has won a reprieve in his last-ditch legal battle to avoid extradition from Britain to the United States.

The 52-year-old Australian is seeking permission to appeal against a ruling allowing him to be sent to face a US trial on espionage charges, after a long-running court saga.

Two London High Court judges handling Assange's request adjourned the case in March, asking US government lawyers to give "satisfactory assurances" about free speech protections and that he would not face the death penalty if convicted.

Those submissions are expected to be presented at a hearing on Monday, and the judges could rule immediately afterwards.

If successful, Assange will be able to go back to domestic UK courts.

If he loses, Assange could be swiftly extradited after a five-year legal battle that has pitted the Washington and London governments against free-speech campaigners.

Assange's only hope would then be to appeal to the European Court of Human Rights, which could order a stay on the extradition if it decides there are "exceptional circumstances".

It would also require London to accept the order. This is uncertain because of a separate dispute with the European court which blocked the government's plan to send asylum seekers to Rwanda.

Dozens of Assange supporters gathered outside the Royal Courts of Justice in central London early Monday, many wearing T-shirts bearing Assange's face.

"This man's life is at stake," 83-year-old sculptor Jenny West told AFP.

"He represents all other journalists, it's a pressing humanitarian situation," she added.

Related Topics

Hearing Washington Lawyers London Man United Kingdom Rwanda United States March All From Government Court

Recent Stories

Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is

Aliya Riaz achieves 1,000 runs milestone in T20Is

2 minutes ago
 Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi ..

Imran Khan, other PTI leaders exonerated in Azadi March cases

10 minutes ago
 Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heat ..

Schools to be shut down for seven days due to heatwave in Punjab

2 hours ago
 Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over P ..

Army Chief, Turkish FM express satisfaction over Pak-Turkiye historic relations

3 hours ago
 Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in hel ..

Iranian President Raisi, FM Abdollahian die in helicopter crash

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 20 May 2024

5 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 20 May 2024

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 May 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 19 May 2024

1 day ago
 Football: Scottish Premiership table

Football: Scottish Premiership table

2 days ago
 'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in ' ..

'Can I kill someone?': Richard Gere's dilemma in 'Oh, Canada'

2 days ago
 UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah sinc ..

UN agency says 800,000 'forced to flee' Rafah since start of Israeli operation

2 days ago

More Stories From World