Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Off Philippines - USGS

Wed 11th September 2019 | 05:40 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) A 5.6 magnitude earthquake was registered on Tuesday in the waters near the Philippines, according to the data of the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake took place at 23:32 GMT on Tuesday.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of 23.6 kilometers (14.6 miles). The tremor was registered 128 miles to the southeast of Sarangani province.

There have been no immediate reports on casualties or damage caused by the quake.

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

