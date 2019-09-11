Magnitude 5.6 Earthquake Strikes Off Philippines - USGS

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) A 5.6 magnitude earthquake was registered on Tuesday in the waters near the Philippines, according to the data of the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The quake took place at 23:32 GMT on Tuesday.

The epicenter of the earthquake was located at the depth of 23.6 kilometers (14.6 miles). The tremor was registered 128 miles to the southeast of Sarangani province.

There have been no immediate reports on casualties or damage caused by the quake.