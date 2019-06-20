Magnitude 5.8 Earthquake Hits Off Vanuatu in Pacific Ocean - US Geological Survey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) A magnitude 5.8 earthquake struck off one of the islands of a South Pacific Ocean country of Vanuatu, the US Geological Survey's (USGS) data showed.

The shocks were registered at 23:15 GMT on Wednesday 199 kilometers (124 miles) to the northwest of the village of Sola, located on the Vanua Lava island at the depth of 20.9 kilometers.

There have been no immediate reports on damages or casualties caused by the quake.