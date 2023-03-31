UrduPoint.com

Magnitude 6.3 Earthquake Strikes Off Chilean Coast - Seismologists

Muhammad Irfan Published March 31, 2023 | 12:00 AM

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2023) A powerful 6.3 earthquake struck off the Chilean coast on Thursday, the National Seismological Center of the University of Chile said.

The quakes were registered at 02:33 p.m. local time (17:33 GMT).

The epicenter was located at a depth of 15 kilometers (9 miles) under the surface of the country's central region.

So far, there have been no reports of possible casualties and damage.

A total of 7,273 earthquakes were registered across Chile in 2022, according to data provided by the National Seismological Center.

