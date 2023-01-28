UrduPoint.com

Majority Of Italians Oppose NATO's Interference In Ukraine Conflict, Arms Supplies - Poll

Faizan Hashmi Published January 28, 2023

Majority of Italians Oppose NATO's Interference in Ukraine Conflict, Arms Supplies - Poll

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th January, 2023) Over half of Italians oppose supplying Ukraine with modern Western-made weapons, according to a Euromedia poll commissioned by the Italian newspaper La Stampa.

Fifty-two percent of those sampled indicated that they were against arms supplies to Ukraine, up several percentage points from mid-December, the survey showed.

As of January 24, 68.5% of respondents were also against a possible intervention of NATO in the conflict.

One in three Italian citizens (33.9%) deem it necessary to support Ukraine with German-made Leopard tanks, while 58% disapprove of this idea.

Furthermore, the overwhelming majority of Italians (78.2%) believe that the Ukraine conflict is far away from them, the newspaper said, citing another survey commissioned by the Rai1 broadcaster.

Earlier in January, a survey carried out by market research company SWG for Greenpeace revealed that over half of Italian citizens (55%) opposed the government's plans to ramp up military spending NATO's 2% of GDP target by 2028.

