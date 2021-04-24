Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said Saturday that the summit of Southeast Asian nations on Myanmar had gone beyond his expectations

BANGKOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2021) Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin said Saturday that the summit of Southeast Asian nations on Myanmar had gone beyond his expectations.

The Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) in Jakarta pressed Myanmar coup leader Min Aung Hlaing to end violence and let an ASEAN envoy visit the country and mediate a dialogue among all parties concerned.

"We have succeeded.

It's beyond our expectations in getting the outcome from today's meeting," Yassin was quoted by the state news agency Bernama as saying after the summit.

The premier said in a Facebook post that Min Aung Hlaing had not rejected Malaysia's recommendations, which served as the basis for the ASEAN leaders' five-point consensus program for Myanmar.

Hundreds of civilians have died in shootings by Myanmar police and military since the February 1 coup, which overthrew the nation's democratically elected government.