Man Arrested After Car Rams US Embassy Gate In South Korea

Tue 25th June 2019 | 06:41 PM

A vehicle carrying over two dozen disposable gas canisters rammed into the US embassy in central Seoul Tuesday just days before US President Donald Trump's scheduled visit, Seoul police said

Seoul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 25th Jun, 2019 ) :A vehicle carrying over two dozen disposable gas canisters rammed into the US embassy in central Seoul Tuesday just days before US President Donald Trump's scheduled visit, Seoul police said.

The 40-year-old driver, who has not been identified, was arrested on the scene, they said.

Police said the car was carrying 28 butane canisters when it ploughed into the embassy's main gate, partially damaging it.

Trump travels to the South Korean capital this weekend after attending the G20 summit in Japan.

Earlier this week, a Seoul official told reporters that Trump was considering a visit to the demilitarized zone that divides the two Koreas.

