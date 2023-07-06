Open Menu

Mark Zuckerberg Says Twitter Rival Threads Already Has 30 Million Signups

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 06, 2023 | 10:12 PM

Threads, a new text-based app designed to rival Twitter, hit 30 million users within less than 24 hours of its launch, parent company chief Mark Zuckerberg said on Thursday

"Wow, 30 million sign-ups as of this morning. Feels like the beginning of something special, but we've got a lot of work ahead to build out the app," Zuckerberg wrote in a post on the new app.

The application, the latest social media brand launched by Meta (banned in Russia as an extremist organization), was officially unveiled late Wednesday evening.

Threads garnered nearly two million signups in the first two hours after its launch, according to an earlier post shared by Zuckerberg, the computer programmer who famously co-founded Facebook in 2004 while attending Harvard University.

Touted as Instagram's text-based conversation app, the platform is already available in over 100 countries and is linked directly to users' Instagram accounts.

The Meta CEO also used the opportunity provided by the bustle of Thread's launch to take what appeared to be a jovial swipe at Twitter CEO and rival Elon Musk when he tweeted for the first time in over a decade on Wednesday a meme referencing Threads, whose platform is very visually similar to Twitter.

Threads aims to sway users away from Twitter with the promise of longer posts and the easy transition that the visual similarity provides.

On Wednesday, Zuckerberg said there should be a public conversations app with 1 billion plus users, something Twitter had the opportunity to do "but hasn't nailed it."

