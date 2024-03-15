McDonald's Hit By System Failure At Asian Outlets
Sumaira FH Published March 15, 2024 | 04:40 PM
Tokyo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) Hungry McDonald's customers in parts of Asia had trouble ordering at stores, on phones and at electronic kiosks on Friday after a system outage.
In Japan, it experienced "a system failure" and was "temporarily suspending operation at many outlets", the US fast food giant wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
China was also affected for several hours, with the outage a hot topic on the social media platform Weibo. The company later said its online ordering system had been fully restored.
McDonald's in Hong Kong wrote on Facebook that its "mobile ordering and self-ordering kiosks are not functioning" but later said its system was "gradually returning to normal".
In South Korea, McDonald's said services had been temporarily suspended due to "regular server maintenance for website stabilisation."
In Australia, it was a gamble whether diners found their local McDonald's open or closed.
One McDonald's in Sydney's eastern beachside suburb of Maroubra was closed to customers, with a sign on the door reading: "Server Problem (can't take order)".
In the Philippines, an ongoing "system interruption" caused disruption to some outlets, a McDonald's representative told AFP.
Some McDonald's in Taiwan were closed in the afternoon, displaying notices that "due to equipment failure, we are temporarily unable to operate".
Singapore and New Zealand were also hit, according to media reports.
A spokesperson for McDonald's Corporation told AFP in a statement: "We are aware of a technology outage, which impacted our restaurants; the issue is now being resolved. We thank customers for their patience and apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused.
"Notably, the issue is not related to a cybersecurity event."
burs-stu/mca/lb
Recent Stories
PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today
Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services
IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system
Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions
Cleaning, sterilization activities cover over 1.3 million square meters in Proph ..
More Stories From World
-
At least 16 migrants dead in Aegean: Turkish state media5 minutes ago
-
UEFA Champions League quarter-final and semi-final draw5 minutes ago
-
Scholz to press for more Gaza aid on Jordan, Israel visit15 minutes ago
-
US voices concern over India’s citizenship law; UN calls it 'fundamentally discriminatory’25 minutes ago
-
Vodafone sells Italian unit to Swisscom for 8 bn euros45 minutes ago
-
China's meteorological satellite to benefit more BRI countries55 minutes ago
-
President Zardari's gratitude shows Pak-China ties now at high level: Wang Wenbin55 minutes ago
-
Surging nervous system disorders now top cause of illness: study1 hour ago
-
Russia detains two for alleged pro-Ukraine sabotage1 hour ago
-
Polls open in Russian vote to extend Putin's reign2 hours ago
-
Al-Shabaab overnight siege of Mogadishu hotel ends2 hours ago
-
China's satellite launch suffers abnormality3 hours ago