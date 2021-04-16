(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) Recent reports circulating in the Western media about Moscow's alleged ties with Islamists are "fake," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova stated on Thursday.

"Reports have surfaced about alleged contacts between Moscow and Islamists that are very clearly fake and provocative. Frankly speaking, it is surprising that the US media pay so much attention to these fakes and misinformation about ties that other states might have with jihadists, rather than report how their own country supports terrorism," Zakharova said at a briefing.

According to the spokeswoman, the first reports that the new leader of the Islamic State (terrorist organization banned in Russia) had previously worked for Washington as an informant, appeared in the US.

On April 8, business Insider reported that the current leader of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria was a prison informant who identified dozens of terrorists during interrogation sessions while in US military custody a decade ago.