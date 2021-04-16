Merkel Got First Shot Of AstraZeneca Vaccine Against COVID-19 - German Cabinet
BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel got the first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 on Friday, German cabinet spokesman Steffen Seibert announced.
"I am happy to have received the first AstraZeneca shot today.
I thank everyone who participates in the vaccination campaign and everyone who has got inoculated. Vaccination is a way to overcome the pandemic," Merkel said, as quoted by Seibert.
Seibert also posted Merkel's vaccination certificate on Twitter.