Merkel Got First Shot of AstraZeneca Vaccine Against COVID-19 - German Cabinet

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel got the first shot of the AstraZeneca vaccine against COVID-19 on Friday, German cabinet spokesman Steffen Seibert announced.

"I am happy to have received the first AstraZeneca shot today.

I thank everyone who participates in the vaccination campaign and everyone who has got inoculated. Vaccination is a way to overcome the pandemic," Merkel said, as quoted by Seibert.

Seibert also posted Merkel's vaccination certificate on Twitter.