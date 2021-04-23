UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Merkel To Discuss Vaccination Campaign With Regional Heads On Monday - Government

Umer Jamshaid 38 seconds ago Fri 23rd April 2021 | 06:00 PM

Merkel to Discuss Vaccination Campaign With Regional Heads on Monday - Government

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold negotiations with the heads of German states to discuss the ongoing vaccination on April 26, Martina Fietz, the government deputy spokeswoman, said on Friday.

"On Monday, there will be a meeting with regional minister-presidents on the vaccination, its further promotion, vaccines' deliveries and measures for fully inoculated people," Fietz said during the briefing.

Merkel and regional heads have not held such talks for almost a month since the failed attempt to introduce the Easter lockdown. The government has since initiated amendments to the infection protection law that determines the procedure of introducing lockdowns in the country.

Germany started its vaccination campaign in late December. Since then, over 20% of the population have received the first shot and more than 7% have been fully inoculated.

Related Topics

German Angela Merkel April December Government

Recent Stories

Bushra Ansari's sister contracts COVID-19

42 minutes ago

105,443 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

46 minutes ago

Shifa Foundation launches food campaign for daily ..

51 minutes ago

FM arrives in Istanbul on two-day official tour

1 hour ago

CPWB chairperson takes notice of girl's rape

57 minutes ago

Ex-Eskom contractor arrested in London on graft ch ..

57 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.