Merkel to Discuss Vaccination Campaign With Regional Heads on Monday - Government

BERLIN (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd April, 2021) German Chancellor Angela Merkel will hold negotiations with the heads of German states to discuss the ongoing vaccination on April 26, Martina Fietz, the government deputy spokeswoman, said on Friday.

"On Monday, there will be a meeting with regional minister-presidents on the vaccination, its further promotion, vaccines' deliveries and measures for fully inoculated people," Fietz said during the briefing.

Merkel and regional heads have not held such talks for almost a month since the failed attempt to introduce the Easter lockdown. The government has since initiated amendments to the infection protection law that determines the procedure of introducing lockdowns in the country.

Germany started its vaccination campaign in late December. Since then, over 20% of the population have received the first shot and more than 7% have been fully inoculated.