MEXICO CITY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2021) The Mexican Federal Commission for the Protection Against Sanitary Risk (Cofepris) has granted emergency use authorization to India's first domestically-produced COVID-19 vaccine, Covaxin, Mexican Foreign Minister Marcelo Ebrard said.

"The decision by Cofepris to authorize the emergency use of the Covaxine vaccine produced in India was made very timely.

Mexico's COVID-19 vaccination opportunities are expanding!" Ebrard said on Twitter.

Since the beginning of the vaccination campaign, the Mexican authorities have distributed over 9.6 million doses of vaccines, mainly among the elderly and doctors. A massive campaign began in the second half of February.

In Mexico, five different COVID-19 vaccines are used, which are purchased abroad or produced locally ” Pfizer/BioNTech, Oxford/AstraZeneca, Sinovac, CanSino and Sputnik V. The overall number of bought and produced doses is 15,163,420.