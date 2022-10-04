UrduPoint.com

Micron Unveils New $100 Bn New York Semiconductor Plant

Faizan Hashmi Published October 04, 2022 | 09:41 PM

Micron unveils new $100 bn New York semiconductor plant

Micron announced Tuesday it will invest up to $100 billion to build semiconductors in New York state, capitalizing on US policies to boost domestic manufacturing of key goods

New York, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Micron announced Tuesday it will invest up to $100 billion to build semiconductors in New York state, capitalizing on US policies to boost domestic manufacturing of key goods.

The chip giant, which is based in the western state of Idaho, said it plans to begin construction in 2024 on a project expected to be executed over two decades.

New York state is providing $5.5 billion in state incentives over the life of the build-out and the project also expects to utilize tax credits under the Chips Act signed into law by President Biden in August, said a Micron news release.

At an event in Syracuse to announce the investment, New York Governor Kathy Hochul likened the drive to a "fourth industrial revolution" and alluded to an improvement in fortunes for a upstate New York region that had lost thousands of manufacturing jobs in earlier decades.

There is "hope of a better tomorrow," Hochul said.

Micron, describing the plant as the "largest semiconductor fabrication facility in the history of the United States," said the venture would create 50,000 jobs in the state, including 9,000 at Micron.

Biden touted the investment as reflecting the importance of the Chips and Science Act, which included around $52 billion to promote production of microchips, the tiny but powerful and relatively hard-to-make components at the heart of almost every modern piece of machinery.

"To those who doubted that America could dominate the industries of the future, I say this -- you should never bet against the American people," Biden said in a news release. "Today is another win for America."Shortages of semiconductors have been a drag on the global economy during the pandemic, crimping production of automobiles, personal electronics and other goods.

Micron Chief Executive Sanya Mehrota said the investment "will deliver benefits beyond the semiconductor industry by strengthening US technology leadership as well as economic and national security, driving American innovation and competitiveness for decades to come."

Related Topics

Technology Governor Sanya York Syracuse New York United States August Event Industry Billion Jobs

Recent Stories

US, Albania Request UNGA Emergency Session After R ..

US, Albania Request UNGA Emergency Session After Russia Accession Referendums - ..

1 minute ago
 Ishaq Dar appreciates economic contribution of Pak ..

Ishaq Dar appreciates economic contribution of Pakistani diaspora in UK

1 minute ago
 Traffic police to launch drive against under-age d ..

Traffic police to launch drive against under-age drivers

1 minute ago
 US Extends Rest Periods for Flight Attendants to 1 ..

US Extends Rest Periods for Flight Attendants to 10 Hours - Transportation Dept.

1 minute ago
 Pesco recovers Rs 200 mln from power thieves in la ..

Pesco recovers Rs 200 mln from power thieves in last decade: Senate told

1 minute ago
 Chief Commissioner for facilitating contract, reti ..

Chief Commissioner for facilitating contract, retired employees

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.