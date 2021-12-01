Migrants at Belarus-EU Border Can Apply for Asylum Only in Poland, Lithuania, Latvia - EU

Migrants at the Belarus-EU border can apply for asylum only in Poland, Latvia, Lithuania but not in third EU countries, European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas said on Wednesday

Schinas told reporters that migrants can also apply for asylum in Belarus as Minsk is a party to the Geneva Convention on Status of Refugees or return to their countries of origin.