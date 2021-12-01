UrduPoint.com

Migrants At Belarus-EU Border Can Apply For Asylum Only In Poland, Lithuania, Latvia - EU

Wed 01st December 2021

Migrants at Belarus-EU Border Can Apply for Asylum Only in Poland, Lithuania, Latvia - EU

BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Migrants at the Belarus-EU border can apply for asylum only in Poland, Latvia, Lithuania but not in third EU countries, European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas said on Wednesday.

Schinas told reporters that migrants can also apply for asylum in Belarus as Minsk is a party to the Geneva Convention on Status of Refugees or return to their countries of origin.

