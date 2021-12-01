Migrants at Belarus-EU Border Can Apply for Asylum Only in Poland, Lithuania, Latvia - EU

- Home
Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 01st December 2021 | 08:13 PM
Migrants at the Belarus-EU border can apply for asylum only in Poland, Latvia, Lithuania but not in third EU countries, European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas said on Wednesday
BRUSSELS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st December, 2021) Migrants at the Belarus-EU border can apply for asylum only in Poland, Latvia, Lithuania but not in third EU countries, European Commission Vice-President Margaritis Schinas said on Wednesday.
Schinas told reporters that migrants can also apply for asylum in Belarus as Minsk is a party to the Geneva Convention on Status of Refugees or return to their countries of origin.