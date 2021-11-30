UrduPoint.com

Minsk Ready To Deploy Russian Nuclear Weapons If NATO Systems Appear In Poland -Lukashenko

Sumaira FH 9 minutes ago Tue 30th November 2021 | 07:28 PM

Minsk will propose to Moscow to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus if similar NATO systems appear in Poland, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Sputnik

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Minsk will propose to Moscow to deploy nuclear weapons in Belarus if similar NATO systems appear in Poland, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko told Sputnik.

Earlier in November, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said that the alliance may move nuclear weapons to the eastern European countries if Germany refuses to deploy them.

"(In this case), I will propose to Putin to return nuclear weapons in Belarus," Lukashenko said.

The Belarusian president said that Minsk and Moscow will come to an agreement on what kind of systems to deploy.

"The nuclear weapon that will be most effective in such contact. We are ready for this on the territory of Belarus," Lukashenko said.

