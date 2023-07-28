Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published July 28, 2023 | 10:43 PM

Mobile Broadband Unavailable in Kabul due to Ashura Holiday Celebrations - Source

KABUL (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2023) The Taliban militant group (under UN sanctions for terrorism), which currently controls Afghanistan, has ordered to temporarily disable wireless internet access via mobile networks throughout the capital city of Kabul due to Muslim holiday Ashura celebrations, a source told Sputnik on Friday.

The measures taken by the Afghanistan Telecom Regulatory Authority (ATRA) are aimed at ensuring security in the capital during religious ceremonies, the source said. Restrictions on the use of the mobile Internet by citizens may be in force until the end of the day, the source added.

Ashura is celebrated by all Muslims across the world, although its meaning varies for adherents of various movements in islam.

Among the Sunnis, this date is considered significant as the day of salvation for Moses and the Israelites from their enslavement in Biblical Egypt. For the Shiites, this is primarily a day of mourning for Imam Hussein, the grandson of the Prophet Muhammad. Imam Hussein was killed and beheaded in the battle Battle of Karbala, which was fought on 10 October 680, together with his relatives and 70 associates. On Ashura, Shiites conduct self-flagellation ceremonies that symbolize Imam Hussein's suffering before his death.

