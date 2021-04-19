(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2021) Moldovan President Maia Sandu will travel to Strasbourg on Monday to hold talks with representatives of major Council of Europe organizations.

The Moldovan president is expected to meet with Secretary General of the Council of Europe Maria Pejcinovic Buric, President of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe Hendrik Daems, European Court of Human Rights President Robert Spano, and Commissioner for Human Rights Dunja Mijatovic among others.

According to the presidential press service, during the talks Sandu will discuss issues related to the reform of the Judicial system, fight against corruption, development of an economic recovery program, cooperation with local authorities and regional security. The president will also reiterate the commitment of the Republic of Moldova to fulfill the obligations assumed upon joining the Council of Europe on building a viable rule of law in the country.