Mongolian Parliament's Head Arrives In Russia On Official Visit - Russian Senator

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 19, 2023 | 02:30 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th June, 2023) Speaker of the Mongolian parliament Gombojav Zandanshatar has arrived in Russia for an official visit to meet with Russian lawmakers and sign a number of agreements on cooperation between the legislatures of the two countries, Bair Zhamsuyev, member of the Russian upper house, said on Monday.

"At the invitation of State Duma Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin, Chariman of the State Great Khural (Mongolia's unicameral parliament) Gombojav Zandanshatar arrived in Russia on an official visit on June 18.

The visit is scheduled to take place from June 18-22," the Russian lawmaker wrote on Telegram.

An agreement on the establishment of a joint commission on cooperation between Russia's and Mongolia's parliaments is expected to be signed, Zhamsuyev added.

The senior Mongolian lawmaker will meet with Volodin and Russian upper house speaker Valentina Matvienko, with the officials exchanging views on bilateral partnership in trade, education and culture, Zhamsuyev also said.

