More Than 90 Killed As Boat Sinks Off Mozambique Coast
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 08, 2024 | 08:10 AM
Maputo, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) More than 90 people died when an overcrowded makeshift ferry sank off the north coast of Mozambique, local authorities said on Sunday.
The converted fishing boat, carrying about 130 people, ran into trouble as it tried to reach an island off Nampula province, officials said.
"Because the boat was overcrowded and unsuited to carry passengers it ended up sinking ... There are 91 people who lost their lives," said Nampula's secretary of state Jaime Neto.
Many children were among the victims, he added
Rescuers had found five survivors and were searching for more, but sea conditions were making the operation difficult.
Most passengers were trying to escape the mainland because of a panic caused by disinformation about cholera, Neto said.
The southern African country, one of the world's poorest, has recorded almost 15,000 cases of waterborne disease and 32 deaths since October, according to government data.
Recent Stories
Babar Azam reflects on pre-season camp in Kakul
Health activists express concerns over attempts to derail tobacco control
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 07 April 2024
Over 20 million pilgrims visit Prophet's Mosque in holy month of Ramadan
Authorities asked to de-seal Walton Tobacco company for employment of 400 worker ..
Some party members in connivance with rivals want to damage PTI: Imran Khan
Leicester return to top of Championship as Leeds, Ipswich lose
Football: English Premier League results - 1st update
UN relief chief calls Gaza war a 'betrayal of humanity'
Football: English Championship results
ASI maryred in Bajaur blast: Police
More Stories From World
-
Football: French Ligue 1 results - collated6 minutes ago
-
Brest edge Metz to cement second place in Ligue 16 minutes ago
-
Rwanda commemorates 30 years since genocide7 hours ago
-
Rwanda commemorates 30 years since genocide7 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update8 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League table8 hours ago
-
Football: English Premier League results - collated8 hours ago
-
Shepherd blasts 32 in final over as Mumbai take first IPL win8 hours ago
-
Toulouse, Northampton into Champions Cup quarters9 hours ago
-
Pakistani-American author wins International Impact Book Award9 hours ago
-
Van der Poel plans 'big party' after crushing rivals on Paris-Roubaix cobbles9 hours ago
-
China conducts 'combat patrols' as US holds drills with allies in disputed waters9 hours ago