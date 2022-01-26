(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The pace of communication between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz did not slow down after Angela Merkel left the post of Germany's chancellor, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Not much time has passed yet, and there is no doubt that the chancellor has a lot of internal worries.

We see the excitement that is happening in Western Europe around Ukraine and so on and so forth. Therefore, I would not say that the pace of communication has somehow decreased," Peskov told reporters.

If necessary, direct contacts are and will be held, the official said, adding that Germany is one of Russia's main partners in Western Europe and Moscow values these relations very much.