UrduPoint.com

Moscow-Berlin Contacts Hardly Become Fewer After Merkel's Departure - Kremlin

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 26, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Moscow-Berlin Contacts Hardly Become Fewer After Merkel's Departure - Kremlin

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th January, 2022) The pace of communication between Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz did not slow down after Angela Merkel left the post of Germany's chancellor, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"Not much time has passed yet, and there is no doubt that the chancellor has a lot of internal worries.

We see the excitement that is happening in Western Europe around Ukraine and so on and so forth. Therefore, I would not say that the pace of communication has somehow decreased," Peskov told reporters.

If necessary, direct contacts are and will be held, the official said, adding that Germany is one of Russia's main partners in Western Europe and Moscow values these relations very much.

Related Topics

Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe German Germany Vladimir Putin Angela Merkel Post Pace (Pakistan) Limited

Recent Stories

UVAS arranges awareness session on SDGs, their imp ..

UVAS arranges awareness session on SDGs, their implementation

27 minutes ago
 CTD arrests member of banned outfit from Peshawar

CTD arrests member of banned outfit from Peshawar

32 minutes ago
 Mongolia adds 3,080 new COVID-19 cases

Mongolia adds 3,080 new COVID-19 cases

28 minutes ago
 Dutch Complaint Against Russia on MH17 Case Should ..

Dutch Complaint Against Russia on MH17 Case Should be Rejected - Moscow

28 minutes ago
 Russian Envoy to ECHR Slams Kiev Remarks on Donbas ..

Russian Envoy to ECHR Slams Kiev Remarks on Donbas Residents Getting Russian Pas ..

28 minutes ago
 Govt allocates Rs 353.119 million to acquire land ..

Govt allocates Rs 353.119 million to acquire land for ANF academy

32 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.