Moscow Protested To Czech Ambassador Against Prague's Actions Toward Russian Embassy

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 09:54 PM

Moscow Protested to Czech Ambassador Against Prague's Actions Toward Russian Embassy

Moscow has expressed a strong protest to the Czech ambassador in connection with the additional restrictive measures taken by Prague against employees of the Russian Embassy in Prague, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd April, 2021) Moscow has expressed a strong protest to the Czech ambassador in connection with the additional restrictive measures taken by Prague against employees of the Russian Embassy in Prague, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier in the day, Czech Ambassador to Moscow Vitezslav Pivonka visited the Russian Foreign Ministry amid escalation in bilateral relations and mutual expulsion of embassy staff. The diplomat told reporters that he would continue to work in Moscow "for now" and expected further meetings with the Russian side to resolve existing problems.

"A strong protest was lodged against him in connection with the additional restrictive measures taken today by Prague against mployees of the Russian Embassy in Prague," the statement says.

The Czech ambassador was told that Prague continued to promote the anti-Russian campaign under far-fetched pretexts and its actions were destroying bilateral relations.

"It was emphasized that the language of ultimatums was unacceptable for us," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.

