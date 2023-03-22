Moscow Region Reports Suspected Anthrax Case

(@FahadShabbir)

A patient with symptoms of anthrax infection was hospitalized in the Moscow region after coming from the outbreak zone of Chuvashia, a Russian consumer rights watchdog said Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd March, 2023) A patient with symptoms of anthrax infection was hospitalized in the Moscow region after coming from the outbreak zone of Chuvashia, a Russian consumer rights watchdog said Wednesday.

"Rospotrebnadzor's Moscow Region Department reports a suspected case of infection with anthrax in a citizen who came to the region from the Chuvash Republic," the statement read.

An investigation is underway, the health watchdog said. The patient was taken to an undisclosed health care facility in the Moscow region.

The governor of Chuvashia, a largely rural region in central Russia, said last week that a couple of smallholder farmers had been diagnosed with the disease, which is caused by spore-forming bacteria.

Anthrax occurs naturally in soil and affects humans through contaminated animal products. Symptoms include sores, dizziness, diarrhea and vomiting. The disease does not spread from human to human but may lead to severe illness and even death if left untreated.