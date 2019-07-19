Moscow Sheremetyevo Airport Says 2 People Hospitalized After Evacuation From Plane

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) Two passengers were hospitalized after a smoke condition onboard a Boeing airplane belonging to the Russian Nordwind Airlines in the Moscow Sheremetyevo International Airport, the head of the airport's public relations department told Sputnik on Friday.

Flight N4 447 Moscow-Yerevan was initially scheduled to depart at 00:45 a.m. on Friday (21:45 GMT on Thursday). But the smoking condition appeared as the jet was taxiing along the apron, prompting the pilot in command to cancel the take-off. There was no fire on board the plane. Nordwind Airlines said that the flight cancellation had been caused by smell inside the plane.

"[Substitute] flight N4 447 Moscow-Yerevan by Nordwind Airlines took off at 05:32 a.m. Moscow time; 145 passengers were registered for the departure; 28 passengers decided to cancel their flight, including two passengers who were hospitalized. Sheremetyevo airport is working in its normal mode. All departures and arrivals are taking place as scheduled," Anna Zakharenkova said.

There were 173 passengers and six crew members onboard the plane during the incident. All of them have been evacuated. The Emergencies Ministry said that eight people had been injured during the evacuation.