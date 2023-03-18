UrduPoint.com

Moscow To Insist On Receiving Nord Stream Probe Results From Sweden - Foreign Ministry

Faizan Hashmi Published March 18, 2023 | 05:30 PM

Moscow to Insist on Receiving Nord Stream Probe Results From Sweden - Foreign Ministry

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th March, 2023) Moscow will continue to demand Denmark answer its questions on the Nord Stream sabotage despite Copenhagen's refusal to let Russia join the investigation, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Saturday, adding that only a truly international investigation that would include Russian specialists can provide credible data on the issue.

On Thursday, Danish news portal Local Denmark reported, citing Danish Foreign Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, that Copenhagen would not allow Moscow to take part in the investigation on the Nord Stream explosions. Rasmussen said that the probe conducted by Denmark, Sweden and Germany "can be trusted," claiming these countries respect the rule of law.

"Despite Denmark's refusal to jointly investigate the sabotage, the Russian Foreign Ministry will continue to seek answers from Copenhagen on the issues raised earlier. It would be impossible to sweep the situation under the rug," Zakharova said in a statement.

The spokeswoman also said that the Danish authorities have not yet provided any plausible answers or investigation results.

Zakharova added that only a multilateral and open international investigation involving Russian specialists would be able to provide the public with objective and credible data on the motives, executors and organizers of the sabotage.

The Nord Stream and Nord Stream 2 gas pipelines, built to deliver gas under the Baltic Sea from Russia to Germany, have been out of action since they were hit by explosions last September. Nord Stream's operator, Nord Stream AG, said that the damage was unprecedented and it was impossible to estimate the time repairs might take.

Russia considers the explosions of the two pipelines an act of international terrorism. The official results of the investigation are not out yet, but Pulitzer Prize-winning US investigative journalist Seymour Hersh published a report in February, which pointed to the US and Norway as the culprits. According to the report, US navy divers planted explosives to destroy the Nord Stream pipelines during NATO Baltops exercises in the summer of 2022, and Norway activated them three months later. The report added that US President Joe Biden had decided to sabotage the Nord Streams after more than nine months of secret discussions with the national security team.

A number of Western media outlets, including Germany's Zeit and Spiegel, reported that a pro-Ukrainian group could have been responsible for blowing up the pipelines.

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia Norway Germany Seymour Nord Sweden Denmark February September Gas Media From

Recent Stories

Weapons recovered from Imran's residence: IGP

Weapons recovered from Imran's residence: IGP

19 minutes ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Irish embassy&#039;s Na ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Irish embassy&#039;s National Day reception

54 minutes ago
 Over 20 horses to compete in Al Wathba Stallions i ..

Over 20 horses to compete in Al Wathba Stallions in Italy

1 hour ago
 COP28 President-Designate meets with French Presid ..

COP28 President-Designate meets with French President Emmanuel Macron, political ..

1 hour ago
 Equestrianism is an integral part of the UAE&#039; ..

Equestrianism is an integral part of the UAE&#039;s heritage: Mariam Almheiri

2 hours ago
 HoW unveils new network of libraries in Sharjah

HoW unveils new network of libraries in Sharjah

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.