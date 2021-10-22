Moscow To Maintain Contacts With NATO On European Security - Deputy Foreign Minister
Moscow will maintain contacts with NATO members states on European security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Friday
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Moscow will maintain contacts with NATO members states on European security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Friday.
"In any case there will be a dialogue.
I have already said that we will maintain normal contacts with all capitals of NATO countries," Grushko told the Russia 24 broadcaster, adding that "It is clear that European security, as a common theme, will not disappear anywhere from the substantive part of our political contacts."