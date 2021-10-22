UrduPoint.com

Moscow To Maintain Contacts With NATO On European Security - Deputy Foreign Minister

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 22nd October 2021 | 02:41 PM

Moscow to Maintain Contacts With NATO on European Security - Deputy Foreign Minister

Moscow will maintain contacts with NATO members states on European security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Friday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd October, 2021) Moscow will maintain contacts with NATO members states on European security, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said on Friday.

"In any case there will be a dialogue.

I have already said that we will maintain normal contacts with all capitals of NATO countries," Grushko told the Russia 24 broadcaster, adding that "It is clear that European security, as a common theme, will not disappear anywhere from the substantive part of our political contacts."

Related Topics

NATO Moscow Russia All From

Recent Stories

PFA destroys 2000 liter adulterated milk

PFA destroys 2000 liter adulterated milk

1 minute ago
 NCOC, RTA Islamabad bar public transport entry wit ..

NCOC, RTA Islamabad bar public transport entry without vaccination at M-2

1 minute ago
 Kenya runner's death highlights pressures faced by ..

Kenya runner's death highlights pressures faced by female athletes

1 minute ago
 619,000 children to be vaccinated against measles ..

619,000 children to be vaccinated against measles in Dir Lower

1 minute ago
 Mobile phone imports increase 0.42% in 3 months

Mobile phone imports increase 0.42% in 3 months

15 minutes ago
 Somalia leaders agree to 'accelerate' election pro ..

Somalia leaders agree to 'accelerate' election process

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.