Musk Lashes Australian Order Demanding X Remove Stabbing Videos

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 23, 2024 | 01:00 PM

Sydney, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Apr, 2024) Elon Musk on Tuesday vowed to challenge Australian demands that his social media platform X take down videos of a recent Sydney church stabbing.

Australia's Federal Court on Monday gave the platform 24 hours to remove videos of an Assyrian bishop being slashed in the head during a recent attack.

Australia's eSafety Commission had sought the court injunction saying X ignored earlier removal notices.

Musk lashed out at the watchdog Tuesday, saying the content had already been removed for users in Australia.

"We have already censored the content in question for Australia, pending legal appeal, and it is stored only on servers in the USA.

As the deadline approached, the videos were not available to users in Australia, except for those using a VPN or other location-masking service.

Musk claimed Australia was trying to enforce a global ban.

"Our concern is that if ANY country is allowed to censor content for all countries, which is what the Australian 'eSafety Commissar' is demanding, then what is to stop any country from controlling the entire internet," the billionaire posted on X.

