Myanmar Earns Over 690 Mln USD From Fishery Exports In Over 11 Months
Faizan Hashmi Published March 29, 2024 | 12:50 PM
YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Myanmar earned 695.023 million U.S. Dollars from the export of fishery products in over 11 months of the fiscal year 2023-24 through March, according to the Ministry of Commerce on Friday.
The income from the export of fishery products between April 1 last year and March 22 this year decreased compared to 736.
675 million dollars earned a year earlier, the ministry's data showed.
During the cited period, the Southeast Asian country's total export was valued at over 14.3 billion dollars.
Myanmar mainly exports agricultural, animal and fishery products, minerals, forestry products and manufactured goods to its foreign trade partners including China, Thailand, Bangladesh and India, according to the ministry.
Recent Stories
Terrorists of Shangla suicide attack will be brought to justice: Interior Minist ..
Applications Open for 6th Cycle of Start-up Incubation under the National Expans ..
Join vivo's "Light it Up" Social Media Contest in Ramadan to Win vivo V30 5G
Pakistan v New Zealand T20I series: Tickets to go on sale from today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 March 2024
Journalists call for global action to end Gaza’s humanitarian crisis
CM for generating opportunities to bring direct int'l investment
Pakistan retains position in FTSE secondary emerging market
High Commissioner of Malaysia hosts Iftar dinner reception
NEPRA announces 2nd quarterly adjustment in power bills with Rs 1.68 cut per uni ..
Hoopo Inc. Collaborates with SAU to Install Solar-Powered RO Plant
More Stories From World
-
Ukraine says downed 84 of 99 Russian missiles, drones launched overnight2 minutes ago
-
Philippines observes Good Friday with crucifixions and whippings12 minutes ago
-
Tokyo shares close higher after Wall Street records22 minutes ago
-
Over 9 pct of Mongolia's livestock die in cold winter31 minutes ago
-
Indonesia's president-elect to visit China31 minutes ago
-
6.0-magnitude quake hits Southern Greece31 minutes ago
-
Vietnam's trade surplus reaches 8.08 bln USD in Q132 minutes ago
-
China's medical equipment market reaches 1.27 trillion yuan32 minutes ago
-
Tokyo shares close higher after Wall Street records52 minutes ago
-
Evan Gershkovich: determined US reporter jailed in Russia1 hour ago
-
African Union 'warmly congratulates' Faye on Senegal election win1 hour ago
-
Biden, Obama, Clinton rake in cash at NYC campaign stop3 hours ago