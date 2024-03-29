Myanmar earns over 690 mln USD from fishery exports in over 11 months

YANGON, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2024) Myanmar earned 695.023 million U.S. Dollars from the export of fishery products in over 11 months of the fiscal year 2023-24 through March, according to the Ministry of Commerce on Friday.

The income from the export of fishery products between April 1 last year and March 22 this year decreased compared to 736.

675 million dollars earned a year earlier, the ministry's data showed.

During the cited period, the Southeast Asian country's total export was valued at over 14.3 billion dollars.

Myanmar mainly exports agricultural, animal and fishery products, minerals, forestry products and manufactured goods to its foreign trade partners including China, Thailand, Bangladesh and India, according to the ministry.