NATO Foreign Ministers to Discuss Deterrence, Defense Before Vilnius Summit - Stoltenberg

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st June, 2023) NATO foreign ministers will discuss the alliance's deterrence, defense and military spending increase in the Norwegian capital city of Oslo on Thursday, with decisions on the issues expected to be taken at the Vilnius summit in July, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said.

"We will also discuss other issues including deterrence and defense, where we will make new important decisions at the Vilnius summit. And of course it builds on the big adaptation that has taken place in NATO since 2014 where we implemented the biggest reinforcement of our collective defense in a generation.

And part of that will also be to address the need for increased defense spending," Stoltenberg said ahead of the informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers at Oslo City Hall.

The NATO chief expressed hope that the decision on minimal defense spending of 2% of each member state's gross domestic product would be taken during the upcoming summit.

The NATO summit in the Lithuanian capital city of Vilnius will take place from July 11-12.