Open Menu

NATO Sends "condolences" To Iran Over Raisi Death

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2024 | 07:37 PM

NATO sends "condolences" to Iran over Raisi death

The NATO military alliance on Monday expressed "condolences" to Iran over the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash

Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The NATO military alliance on Monday expressed "condolences" to Iran over the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

"Our condolences to the people of Iran for the death of President Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, and others who perished in the helicopter crash," said NATO spokesperson Farah Daklallah on X, the former Twitter.

Related Topics

NATO Iran Twitter Farah Alliance Ebrahim Raisi

Recent Stories

Goheer for strategic engagement across various com ..

Goheer for strategic engagement across various communication channels to counter ..

9 minutes ago
 FESCO to outsource bill distribution in 26 subdivi ..

FESCO to outsource bill distribution in 26 subdivisions

9 minutes ago
 Italian Ambassador meets Finance Minister, discuss ..

Italian Ambassador meets Finance Minister, discusses bilateral cooperation

9 minutes ago
 Business and Bollywood vote in India's election

Business and Bollywood vote in India's election

9 minutes ago
 KU cancels admission for submitting bogus markshee ..

KU cancels admission for submitting bogus marksheet

18 minutes ago
 Putin says Iran's Raisi was an 'outstanding' leade ..

Putin says Iran's Raisi was an 'outstanding' leader

18 minutes ago
Man commits suicide in Faislabad

Man commits suicide in Faislabad

18 minutes ago
 Questions swirl a day after DR Congo 'coup attempt ..

Questions swirl a day after DR Congo 'coup attempt'

18 minutes ago
 Atmospheric condition may trigger GLOF or flash fl ..

Atmospheric condition may trigger GLOF or flash floods in GB, Chitral: PMD warns

18 minutes ago
 KU extends registration deadline for upcoming conv ..

KU extends registration deadline for upcoming convocation

31 minutes ago
 Wang Yi offers condolences over deaths of Iranian ..

Wang Yi offers condolences over deaths of Iranian president, foreign minister

22 minutes ago
 IGP emphasizes improvement of medical facilities i ..

IGP emphasizes improvement of medical facilities in police hospitals

22 minutes ago

More Stories From World