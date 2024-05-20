NATO Sends "condolences" To Iran Over Raisi Death
Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2024 | 07:37 PM
Brussels, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2024) The NATO military alliance on Monday expressed "condolences" to Iran over the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.
"Our condolences to the people of Iran for the death of President Raisi, Foreign Minister Amir-Abdollahian, and others who perished in the helicopter crash," said NATO spokesperson Farah Daklallah on X, the former Twitter.
