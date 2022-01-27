NATO Welcomes US Decision to Alert 8,500 Troops for Possible Deployment in Europe

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2022) NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg welcomed US decision to alert 8,400 troops for possible deployment in Europe.

"I welcome the US decision to assign 8,400 troops on high readiness to the NATO Response Force, just demonstrating the very strong commitment from the US to European security," Stoltenberg said at a press conference.