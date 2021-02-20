Navalny Defense Asks Court to Cancel Decision to Replace Suspended Sentence With Jail Term

- Home
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 13 minutes ago Sat 20th February 2021 | 01:00 PM
The defense team of Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny asked the Moscow City Court to cancel the decision to replace their client's suspended sentence in the Yves Rocher fraud case with a real jail term, claiming that the court "violated generally recognized principles and norms of Russian and international law," a Sputnik correspondent reported from the courtroom on Saturday
Meanwhile, prosecutor Ekaterina Frolova asked the court to recognize as legal the decision to replace the suspended sentence with 3.5 years of imprisonment over violations of probation.