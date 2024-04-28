Open Menu

NE China Port Resumes Passenger Ferry Service With ROK

Published April 28, 2024

NE China port resumes passenger ferry service with ROK

DALIAN, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2024) -- A passenger and cargo roll-on roll-off ship on Friday arrived at Liaoning Province's Dalian Port from Incheon in the Republic of Korea (ROK), marking the resumption of the passenger ferry service between northeast China and the ROK.

The Liaoning Port Group said that the liner route, which opened in 1995 and is operated by the Flying Dragon "ro-ro" ship, saw its passenger ferry service suspended in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Operated by the ROK's Dain Ferry Co., Ltd., the Flying Dragon can carry 510 passengers and 145 twenty-foot equivalent units (TEUs) of containers. Its sea voyage duration is approximately 16 hours, and three round trips are scheduled per week.

Since it began operations, the ship has transported more than 1.75 million passengers and 430,000 TEUs of containers, becoming an important personnel transport channel and a key channel for economic and trade exchanges between China and the ROK.

