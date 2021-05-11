Netanyahu Says Attacks on Gaza to Be Increased Amid Ongoing Tensions

TEL AVIV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th May, 2021) Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Tuesday the decision to intensify attacks on the Hamas movement and the Islamic Jihad group in the Gaza Strip following security talks with the military leadership, Netanyahu's spokesman Ofir Gendelman said.

"PM Netanyahu held security consultations w/ the Minister of Defense, the IDF's Chief of Staff and the commander of the Southern Command at the IDF's Southern Command HQ and said that it was decided to further intensify the attacks on Hamas and Islamic Jihad in Gaza," Gendelman tweeted.

The prime minister added that the Israel Security Forces had conducted hundreds of strikes against Hamas and Islamic Jihad.

"We've hit their commanders and many of their high-value targets. Hamas will de dealt blows it didn't see coming," the spokesman tweeted, citing Netanyahu.