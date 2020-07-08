UrduPoint.com
Netherlands Bans Entry For Arrivals From Serbia, Montenegro Over COVID-19 - Minister

Authorities in the Netherlands reimposed a ban on entry for visitors from Serbia and Montenegro after a surge in the numbers of COVID-19 cases in these countries, Justice and Security Minister Ferdinand Grapperhaus said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Authorities in the Netherlands reimposed a ban on entry for visitors from Serbia and Montenegro after a surge in the numbers of COVID-19 cases in these countries, Justice and Security Minister Ferdinand Grapperhaus said on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic announced that a curfew would be introduced in the country again, between Friday and Monday, amid the deteriorating COVID-19 situation. Meanwhile, in Montenegro, the number of infections also continues to rise despite bans on all inter-city traffic and gatherings being introduced to curb the virus.

"Unfortunately, the situation in Serbia and Montenegro has deteriorated so much that the cabinet decided to reintroduce a travel ban to protect public health in the Netherlands," Grapperhaus said, as quoted by the country's NOS tv channel.

The Dutch citizens are also recommended not to visit these countries unless absolutely necessary, according to the minister.

So far, the Netherlands has confirmed as many as 50,694 cases of the coronavirus infection, including 6,132 fatalities, according to the country's National Institute for Public Health and the Environment.

