Neutrality Positions Austria as Negotiation Platform for Ukraine Issues - Vienna Mayor

VIENNA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2022) Austria's neutrality gives the country a chance to become the venue for negotiations on the Ukraine issue, Mayor and Governor of Vienna Michael Ludwig said on Thursday.

"I believe that we have this opportunity," he stated during a speech in the upper chamber of the Austrian parliament, adding that the conflicting parties could gather in such a neutral place.

Ludwig affirms that Austria has high international competence and a good reputation for such a role.

Commenting on the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO, Ludwig expressed conviction that Austria aligning with the block would be a mistake.

On February 24, Russia began a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk.