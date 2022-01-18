UrduPoint.com

New German Gov't Considers Relations With Russia Important - Baerbock

Relations with Russia are important for Germany's new government, Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Tuesday, adding that good ties have no alternatives

"During my visit, I would like to emphasize how important the relationship with Russia is for the new Federal government and for me personally.

There is no alternative to good and stable ties between Moscow and Berlin. And I would like to continue to work on this task. And here I speak on behalf of the entire federal government," Baerbock said ahead of her meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

